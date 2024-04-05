Another levelling up success: Life Dronfield win £250,000 to transform the Parish Halls in Dronfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Life Dronfield has been working for over a decade to open a new community hub in the town and, this week, made a breakthrough with their successful bid into the Government’s Community Ownership Fund. The funds will allow the charity to transform the Parish Halls building which they secured a few years ago – but which they want to fully refurbish on behalf of the local community to provide a new space for new parents, families, young people after school, and older people to meet and socialise.

Lee Rowley, Member of Parliament for North East Derbyshire, is delighted with the news. “This is a brilliant achievement for Life Dronfield and a testament to the confidence that everyone has in their plans for the new community hub. The team have worked so hard over recent years, first to secure the Parish Halls, to provide support to so many already in the town and, now, to win the £250,000 which will allow them to transform it further. It’s another big step forward for North East Derbyshire and I’m just so pleased to see all of Life Dronfield’s hard work paying off.”

Andy Evers, the Chair of the charity, expressed his gratitude for the funding and stated that: “Life Dronfield would like to extend their thanks to Lee Rowley MP for his support in obtaining £250,000 award, which will go towards the Phase 1 works at St John’s Church Halls. This money will allow us to gain further funding, so that we can turn derelict old building into an amazing community hub, which is so needed by the town. Life Dronfield and the community are grateful for not only the Community Ownership funding, but also the support from Lee.”

