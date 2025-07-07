Chesterfield’s hot-blooded males aren’t lucky when they go looking for romance on television dating show Love Island.

Post Office retail worker Ryan Bannister is the latest to have his dream shattered after dropping into the Love Island villa as a surprise bombshell and then making a quick exit 24 hours later. His departure mirrors that of hairdresser Sam Taylor of Chesterfield who was dumped two days after arriving when TOWIE star Joey Essex stole his girl in the 2024 series.

Ryan, who has 5,466 followers on Instagram, posted: “Didn’t find love in 24 hours @loveisland S12❤️️”. His page carries photos of the 27-year-old working out in a gym and sunning himself in Marbella and Ibiza.

The Chesterfield hopeful applied for Love Island, looking for “a tanned brunette with a good body, bubbly personality, a joy to be around.” But despite dates with Shakira Khan and Toni Laites, both on the rebound from failed relationships with Harry Cooksley and Harrison Solomon, Ryan remained single and was dumped during a tense recoupling scene. He departed Love Island in an episode shown on ITV last week, saying that his time there had been short and sweet.