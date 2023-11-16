Announcement made about which banks are set to operate out of Derbyshire town's new banking hub

An announcement has been made about which banks and building societies are set to serve customers from Clay Cross’ new banking hub.

The Hub offers a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions and a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own banking provider about more complicated issues.

The Community Bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank provider available on each day of the week:

Monday: NatWest

Clay Cross' new banking hub officially opens on Friday 16 November.

Tuesday: Barclays

Wednesday: Halifax

Thursday: Lloyds

Friday: Santander

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley said: “When the Banking Hub doors open for the first time, it will be proof again that North East Derbyshire is on the way up. I know the community is hugely excited by banking coming back to our town and I’m grateful to the Cash Access team for everything they have done to make it happen. Back when we first made the application, I wasn’t sure this day would come - but here it is.”

The banking hub, located on The Parade at Bridge Street, is set to officially be opened by MP Lee Rowley and County Councillor Charlotte Cupit at 11am on Friday, November 24.

The hub has been opened by Cash Access UK, which is funded by several major high-street banking providers.

Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of the new Banking Hub in Clay Cross, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services which are vital to both residents and businesses across the community.”

Clay Cross was chosen to receive a Banking Hub after Lee Rowley contacted LINK, the UK’s cash access and cash machine network, requesting a Banking Hub.

County Councillor Charlotte Cupit has also expressed her excitement about the opening of the new hub. She said: “It's fantastic news we've been able to bring a new Banking Hub to Clay Cross.

“As well as bringing banking services back to our town, I hope the new hub encourages more people to our town centre. Please pop in when you can."