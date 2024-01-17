Ann Summers' photoshoot shows what attracted north Derbyshire widower to blonde bombshell on telly's My Mum, Your Dad

A north Derbyshire widower who found new love on telly’s My Mum, Your Dad has taken part in a hot photoshoot ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Former north Derbyshire postman Roger Hawes, who is a dad of three, and his girlfriend Janey Smith from Essex, star in Ann Summers Power Couples campaign.

Modelling lingerie proved empowering for 48-year-old mum Janey. She told OK magazine: “It pushed me out of my comfort zone, but doing the shoot with Roger made me feel more at ease.”

Roger, 59, said: “There is no one thing I love about Janey because I love all of her. She is a sensitive, funny, caring person. She is beautiful. I just fancy her full stop.”

He is keeping his Valentine’s Day plans under wraps but said: “I’ll make sure it’s a special one.”

My Mum, Your Dad was a turning point for Roger and Janey as they not only found each other but went on to enjoy exciting adventures together. Now employed as travel correspondents for telly’s This Morning, they regularly post photos of their holidays on Instagram.

