Animal lockdown buddy stories wanted for Chesterfield heat of RSPCA’s Virtual Home Pet Show

Alex Ewin, 11, and his sister, Sophie, 14, with cockerpoo Jasper, at a fun dog show organised by the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch.

Steph McCawley, from RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch, said: “Since the pandemic started we have had to think differently about how to raise money for our branch and virtual events have worked well for many over the last 15 months!

“For many of us, our pets have been a great source of comfort during the pandemic and now is the opportunity to celebrate them by entering our Virtual Home Pet Show. This year we have a special category called Lockdown Buddies, which celebrates the special bond between animals and their human friends, or each other, particularly in the last year.

“We can only do all our work with animals in need thanks to the generous support of the public so by entering your pet you will be helping us continue to be there for animals, especially during these tough times.”

More than 40 Virtual Home Pet Shows will take place across the country, culminating in a live final on video calling app Zoom on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Twelve regional winners will be invited to the live Final, which will take place on Zoom on Saturday, June 19. The final will be judged by RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood and RSPCA ambassador Sophie Craig.

There are six classes, plus an art competition, all of which will welcome all pets and their owners whether they are furry, scaly or feathered. Entries are now open for: best rescue, best trick, best lockdown buddies, golden oldie, best baby, peas in a pod (pets that look like their owners) and animal artwork.

The pet show event is being held as part of the charity’s Virtual One Fun Day which will include a sneak peek behind the scenes at a wildlife centre, a ‘tricks lesson’ for dogs and an online quiz.

Each entry to the Home Pet Show costs £2.50; go to www.rspca.org.uk