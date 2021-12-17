Animal carers at Chesterfield RSPCA have found new homes for 132 cats and 110 dogs in 2021

Richard Grainger, animal care assistant, took the photos for the Chesterfield RSPCA's 2022 calendar.

They are holding a Christmas Advent Appeal on Facebook where each day offers different ways in which you can help the vital work that the carers do.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer, said: “Donations are so incredibly important to us and we greatly appreciate anything we receive. Thank you to everyone who has donated to our Christmas Advent Appeal so far. If any of our supporters would like to support us and make a cash donation, they can visit our website. All funds we received go directly to support the animals in our care.”

RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire has also just launched its 2022 calendar which highlights some of the animals that have been helped in 2021. The photos were taken by the centre’s animal care assistant Richard Grainger who selected the final 12. The calendars are on sale at the RSPCA charity shop in Market Place or Ebay shop.

New kennels have been completed this year as part of a £2m rebuild at the RSPCA's Chesterfield Animal Centre.

Animal welfare is at the forefront of a £2million project to rebuild the 70-year-old building on Spital Lane, Chesterfield, where the RSPCA centre is based.

Nearing completion is a new dog and cat isolation, reception and pet shop and small animal unit. New kennels and a cattery were completed in the first phase of the project during lockdown.

Covid has provided many challenges for the charity’s Chesterfield base with a massive impact on its funds.

As an independent branch of the RSPCA, the centre is solely responsible for raising its own money to help the hundreds of animals in need just in north Derbyshire.

Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA branch has rehomed 110 dogs in 2021.

With events cancelled and no footfall to the centre donations have dropped.

Despite this, the staff at the centre have worked tirelessly to ensure they continue to rehome animals albeit remotely. New families have been able to find the pet they are looking for via their website, apply and receive their new cat or dog without meeting them first until the day a member of the team deliver them to their new homes.

Steph said: “It has been so heart-warming to see so many people are opening up their homes despite not meeting their new addition until we are there on their front doors. We have rehomed this year, 132 cats and 110 dogs, which is incredible.”

The RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch has been able to make good partnerships during this time working with the local Cats Protection team and Pets at Home Cat Lounge in Chesterfield. The Pets at Home team have helped the animal centre rehome 36 cats this year.

Chesterfield Animal Care Centre has dogs and cats looking for forever homes.

Steph added: “We want to say a massive thank you to the Pets at Home team in Chesterfield who have been a huge support. They have been able to give the public an opportunity to meet the cats before rehoming them while we have had to operate in a different way.”