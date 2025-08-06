Anger as plans to convert popular Derbyshire fishing pond into biodiversity hub dubbed 'ridiculous move'

The angling club’s licence for the Wingerworth Lido ended in June and there are currently no fishing rights in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The angling community has responded after North East Derbyshire District Council announced the angling club licence at the Wingerworth Lido, also known as Smithy Pond, would not be prolonged as the pond is set to be converted into a biodiversity hub.

Benjamin Elliott, an angling journalist, regularly reporting on the UK’s watercourses, has severely criticised the council’s move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Creating a bio diversity hub but removing angling to help the public connect more with wildlife is a ridiculous move. The only time those historic time capsule carp, bream and pike are seen by the public is when a healthy club runs the water and brings the fish into the outside world.

The angling club’s licence for the Wingerworth Lido ended in June and there are currently no fishing rights in place.Brian

"By taking away a very productive club and hourly maintenance watch will see the lake turn into a animal welfare disaster which you will have no intention of repairing or refunding the hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of fish stocks.”

Nigel Houseago added: “How exactly would angling interfere with nature? Angling over the years has protected a lot of lakes and been the eyes and ears to the environment agency in alerting potential hazards to wildlife and the countryside.”

Mark Lee Hallowes commented: “Council need to work with anglers and public so it can be managed and enjoyed by both fishermen and walkers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen David Lomas said: “Most places it is the fishing community that does all the work and keeps the water fit enough for the fish to grow and survive. Left to its own devices it will get overgrown with weeds and chocking it. The public have little input to our rivers and lakes and the fish that live in it, some even dump trash into them. Stopping fishing will mean the waterways will not be patrolled and looked after.”

Many are worried that without regular maintenance by the angling club, the pond will share the fate of Hardwick Pond where an infestation of water lilies led to ‘devastating scenes’ with a large number of fish dying due to insufficient oxygen levels.

Mr Elliott said: “The lake will be neglected for weeks, months at a time. The weed will grow out of control and will require expensive equipment to be craned in to remove it. The lake will suffer oxygen deficiency and all submerged wildlife will suffocate and die.

“Take a look at Hardwick Hall ponds from a few weeks ago.

"Tons of dead fish had to be taken away in buckets, the lake was overrun with lillies and weed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Clamp added: “It is important that a responsible angling club is rapidly involved at some point and that angling is retained. The recent huge and tragic fish wipe out at Hardwick was majorly a result of anglers not being there. Effectively involved angling promotes biodiversity and is a real force for good.”

The National Trust said the fall of oxygen levels in Hardwick’s Great Pond was caused by “heavy rainfall” and they have been working with the Environmental Agency fisheries to prevent further instances.

An NEDDC spokesperson said: “The previous five year licence agreement with the angling association has come to a natural end and we've decided not to renew this. While we recognise the angling community’s concerns, we are looking at new management arrangements at Wingerworth Lido which reflect the council’s commitment to enhancing local wildlife and protecting the environment, as set out in our Council Plan.”