Anger as new build estate in Derbyshire left with unfinished roads and pavements years after completion

The Spinner’s Heath Estate on Field Road in Ilkeston comprises over 40 homes and was completed in 2019.

Despite this Michael Goodall Homes, the developer behind the estate, is still yet to properly pave the roads and pavements around the site, with numerous potholes and uneven elevations proving hazardous for those who live there.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, claims he is repeatedly ‘fobbed off’ by the developer when raising the issues and said he is growing increasingly frustrated with the delays

Residents on the Spinners Heath estate in Ilkeston say they have been left with unfinished roads and pavements for over two years

He said: “If you drive into the estate you can see that the kerbs are all higher than the paths, there’s no tarmac and there’s potholes everywhere. There’s still metal fences up that the builders have left. There’s not been anyone on site for two and a half years.

"I ring Michael Goodall Homes all the time and have sent them loads of emails but they just aren’t interested. They fob me off or say they’re waiting on the council, but they’ve started two other developments in that time so it’s as if they’ve just thought ‘we’ll leave this development, we’ve made our money’.

"Getting onto our drive you end up bumping your car, so it could cause some damage.

"Everyone on the estate, we all speak to eachother and we’re all fed up.”

A spokesperson for the developer told the Derbyshire Times the firm is “trying to get in touch with the council” relating to the above issues.

They added: “We are endeavouring to do everything we can to get the roads completed as quickly as we can, if we could do it tomorrow we would love to do it tomorrow.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are aware of the situation regarding this development in Ilkeston. The developer completed a significant amount of the road construction without the proper agreements in place with the county council.

“We have been in negotiations regarding the extent of the testing and trial holes needed to establish that the work already carried out meets the required standard for road construction. The developer has so far been unwilling to undertake the amount of testing we require.”

