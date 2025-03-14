Residents have been left upset after needles were found at a green space.

The items were found at a green space at the top of Ripley Greenway, an off road multi-user route for cyclists, walkers and horse riders, yesterday morning (Thursday, March 13).

Ryan Ferguson, who shared photos of abandoned needles and beer cans on Facebook, said that he reported the incident to Amber Valley Borough Council.

Over 90 people commented on the post, expressing their frustration and anger.

Natalie Mcdaid said: “Absolutely disgusting when there are kids and animals all around the area!"

Jessica Sarah added: “Do what you’re doing but for Christ sake don't do it in public and leave it to harm other.”

Harry Butler commented: “No respect for anyone including themselves.”

A spokesperson for Amber Valley Borough Council said: "Amber Valley is aware of this issue and has dispatched staff resources to clean up the area affected by the discarded needles.

"The Council has a 24-hour freephone number for incidents where needles have been carelessly discarded which is 0800 092 5131.

"We aim to respond to all incidents we receive within 2 hours and if a location is persistently affected by discarded needles the matter may be reported to ourselves or the Police for a response through the Community Safety Partnership.”