It has been reported by residents that another encampment was set up at the nature reserve late yesterday on March 2.

Ross Shipman, Councillor for Tupton and Wingerworth said a lock had been damaged on a height barrier – installed after the previous illegal encampment – to gain access to the site.

He added: “This is another disappointing situation.

Travellers have set up at the camp at the Avenue Washlands nature reserve in Wingerworth.

“The police were in attendance, and let them into the site after a short while, but unless Senior Officer at Derbyshire Police starts issuing Section 61 notices, this looks to residents like this sort of activity is being endorsed, and this cannot be okay.

“I have been liaising with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust who advise the civil process to remove in underway, but I am of the opinion that Derbyshire Police have a role to play in using the existing powers they have to move illegal encampments on within 24 hours under Section 61, rather than leaving it to land owners to deal with which often takes 4-5 days.

“This would send a strong message that this behaviour is not tolerated in Derbyshire.”

A post on Facebook said there have been over a 100 people seen at the camp.