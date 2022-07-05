American car show is a big hit with visitors to Derbyshire windmill

A Buick attracts interest from visitors to the American car show at Heage Windmill.

There was even an American police car present to ensure best behaviour.

Anthony Sharp, miller and guide, said: “An overcast start to the day did nothing to prevent the exuberance of the American vehicles setting the exciting and colourful tone."

Auto-jumble, bric-a-brac and tombola stalls added additional interest to the day during which several families picnicked in the shadow of the windmill.

Attila Csorba and a team of helpers were involved in managing a very busy and successful event.

Heage Windmill will host a Tractor Day on September 4.