American car show is a big hit with visitors to Derbyshire windmill

Pristine and powerful American cars including Buicks, Chevrolets, Mustangs and Cadillacs took pride of place on the land surrounding Heage Windmill.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:31 pm
A Buick attracts interest from visitors to the American car show at Heage Windmill.
There was even an American police car present to ensure best behaviour.

Anthony Sharp, miller and guide, said: “An overcast start to the day did nothing to prevent the exuberance of the American vehicles setting the exciting and colourful tone."

Auto-jumble, bric-a-brac and tombola stalls added additional interest to the day during which several families picnicked in the shadow of the windmill.

Attila Csorba and a team of helpers were involved in managing a very busy and successful event.

Heage Windmill will host a Tractor Day on September 4.

The windmill will be open every weekend from 11am until 4pm until October this year. Admission £5 (adult), £3 (child). For more details, go www.heagewindmill.org.uk

