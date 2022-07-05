American car show is a big hit with visitors to Derbyshire windmill

There was even an American police car present to ensure best behaviour.
Anthony Sharp, miller and guide, said: “An overcast start to the day did nothing to prevent the exuberance of the American vehicles setting the exciting and colourful tone."
Auto-jumble, bric-a-brac and tombola stalls added additional interest to the day during which several families picnicked in the shadow of the windmill.
Attila Csorba and a team of helpers were involved in managing a very busy and successful event.
Heage Windmill will host a Tractor Day on September 4.
The windmill will be open every weekend from 11am until 4pm until October this year. Admission £5 (adult), £3 (child). For more details, go www.heagewindmill.org.uk