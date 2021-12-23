'Amazing' response to appeal for donations to help Chesterfield's rough sleepers
Generous people in north Derbyshire have supported an appeal aimed at making winter a little less bleak for those who sleep on the streets in Chesterfield.
Dronfield-based financial planners, Belmayne, have delivered clothing, sleeping bags, food and toiletries to the charity Pathways of Chesterfield, after acting as a collection point throughout December.
Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, coordinated the appeal. He said: “We have had an amazing response from the local community and I can’t thank everyone enough for their kind donations to this very worthy cause. Pathways is somewhere the homeless and those at risk of homelessness can go for practical help and support.”
In total, Belmayne collected around a dozen sleeping bags and various items of warm clothing, plus a large box of food, snacks and toiletries.
