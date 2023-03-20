News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Amazing pictures show 'ghost town' Chesterfield - three years on from the coronavirus lockdown

It’s three years ago this week that the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson did what had once seemed unthinkable – and placed the whole country into lockdown

By Brian Eyre
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT

It was on March 23, 2020, that the PM announced the first UK lockdown, ordering us all to ‘stay at home’ in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

These photos, taken just days after the lockdown was announced, show Chesterfield turned into a ghost town – with locked shops and empty streets.

It’s hard to believe this all happened three years ago...

Chesterfield town centre.

1. Chesterfield in lockdown

Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield town centre.

2. Chesterfield in lockdown

Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield town centre.

3. Chesterfield in lockdown

Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield town centre.

4. Chesterfield in lockdown

Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Boris JohnsonChesterfield