'Amazing event' - visitors heap praise on wonderful and well organised Cromford Steam Rally

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:06 BST
Steam engines, tractors, vintage and classic cars and military transport attracted 8,000 visitors to Cromford Steam Rally.

The 54th annual event, which was held at Highacres Farm, Brackenfield including military and Victorian living history groups, a fun dog show, pony rides, live brass band music and a puppet show.

Adam Whittle, company secretary, said: “ The event included over 1000 vintage and modern vehicles and exhibits, a Chieftain tank within our fantastic military display and the oldest single decker Leyland bus, kindly provided by Crich Tramway museum.

"We had a record amount of exhibitors and a record show ground size of over 80 acres. This was a record breaking year in all respects with something for everyone to enjoy. Cromford Steam Rally really was the place to be this weekend!”

Carl Grace posted on social media: “An amazing event, the arena was packed with activities throughout the weekend. We went round with our Austin 7.”

Jo Moss commented: “Fab craft stalls …love those model remote diggers and trucks in action on the soil..lots to see and do."Hasland Pet Supplies posted: “A wonderful and well organised weekend.. thank you Cromford Steam Rally We did really well with the dog show, not got a final total yet but hopefully we've raised plenty of much needed funds for Ashbourne Animal Welfare.”

Mandy Phillips added to the rally’s Facebook site: “Great weekend. Thank you to all the organisers, it's a massive task but was done to perfection.”

Impressive sights at Cromford Steam Rally which was held at Highacres Farm, Brackenfield.

1. Cromford Steam Rally

Impressive sights at Cromford Steam Rally which was held at Highacres Farm, Brackenfield. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Mighty machines tower over humans.

2. Cromford Steam Rally

Mighty machines tower over humans. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Exhibitors of this small but perfectly formed steam engine look the part.

3. Cromford Steam Rally

Exhibitors of this small but perfectly formed steam engine look the part. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Visitors welcome the steam engines.

4. Cromford Steam Rally

Visitors welcome the steam engines. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianLeyland
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice