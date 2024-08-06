The 54th annual event, which was held at Highacres Farm, Brackenfield including military and Victorian living history groups, a fun dog show, pony rides, live brass band music and a puppet show.

Adam Whittle, company secretary, said: “ The event included over 1000 vintage and modern vehicles and exhibits, a Chieftain tank within our fantastic military display and the oldest single decker Leyland bus, kindly provided by Crich Tramway museum.

"We had a record amount of exhibitors and a record show ground size of over 80 acres. This was a record breaking year in all respects with something for everyone to enjoy. Cromford Steam Rally really was the place to be this weekend!”

Carl Grace posted on social media: “An amazing event, the arena was packed with activities throughout the weekend. We went round with our Austin 7.”

Jo Moss commented: “Fab craft stalls …love those model remote diggers and trucks in action on the soil..lots to see and do."Hasland Pet Supplies posted: “A wonderful and well organised weekend.. thank you Cromford Steam Rally We did really well with the dog show, not got a final total yet but hopefully we've raised plenty of much needed funds for Ashbourne Animal Welfare.”

Mandy Phillips added to the rally’s Facebook site: “Great weekend. Thank you to all the organisers, it's a massive task but was done to perfection.”

