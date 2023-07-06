The photographs were provided by local photographer Helen Rowan, whose work usually focuses on newborns, family and branding.

A record 3,100 walkers pounded the 10k Sparkle Night Walk route on Saturday and Chesterfield-based photographer, Helen Rowan, was there to capture it.

Incredible footage was also captured by Andrew Evans, who took to the skies with a drone, highlighting how the walkers light up the streets of Chesterfield to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

Registration for next year’s Sparkle Night Walk on Saturday, June 22, is now open. People can sign up for an early bird price of just £8 before August 13, 2023, at https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/

Helen Rowan can be found on social media under ‘Helen Rowan Photography’ and through her website: https://helenrowanphotography.com/

1 . Sparkle Night Walk The Sparkle Night Walk is coming back in 2024 to light up the night for Ashgate Hospice as you take on the iconic 10k Sparkle Night Walk, to raise money for families across North Derbyshire. Photo: James Salt Photo Sales

2 . Sparkle Night Walk Sparkle Night Walk participants gather in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club where the 10k route started and ended. Photo: Helen Rowan Photo Sales

3 . Last minute touches Participants wore stunning makeup and sparkles on their faces. Photo: Helen Rowan Photo Sales

4 . A family experience Over 3000 people took part in this year's Sparkle Night Walk for Ashgate Hospice. Photo: Helen Rowan Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6