News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Amazing drone footage and 21 more pictures from the Sparkle Night Walk for Ashgate Hospice

The photographs were provided by local photographer Helen Rowan, whose work usually focuses on newborns, family and branding.
By James Salt
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

A record 3,100 walkers pounded the 10k Sparkle Night Walk route on Saturday and Chesterfield-based photographer, Helen Rowan, was there to capture it.

Incredible footage was also captured by Andrew Evans, who took to the skies with a drone, highlighting how the walkers light up the streets of Chesterfield to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

Registration for next year’s Sparkle Night Walk on Saturday, June 22, is now open. People can sign up for an early bird price of just £8 before August 13, 2023, at https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/

Helen Rowan can be found on social media under ‘Helen Rowan Photography’ and through her website: https://helenrowanphotography.com/

The Sparkle Night Walk is coming back in 2024 to light up the night for Ashgate Hospice as you take on the iconic 10k Sparkle Night Walk, to raise money for families across North Derbyshire.

1. Sparkle Night Walk

The Sparkle Night Walk is coming back in 2024 to light up the night for Ashgate Hospice as you take on the iconic 10k Sparkle Night Walk, to raise money for families across North Derbyshire. Photo: James Salt

Photo Sales
Sparkle Night Walk participants gather in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club where the 10k route started and ended.

2. Sparkle Night Walk

Sparkle Night Walk participants gather in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club where the 10k route started and ended. Photo: Helen Rowan

Photo Sales
Participants wore stunning makeup and sparkles on their faces.

3. Last minute touches

Participants wore stunning makeup and sparkles on their faces. Photo: Helen Rowan

Photo Sales
Over 3000 people took part in this year's Sparkle Night Walk for Ashgate Hospice.

4. A family experience

Over 3000 people took part in this year's Sparkle Night Walk for Ashgate Hospice. Photo: Helen Rowan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Chesterfield