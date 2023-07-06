Amazing drone footage and 21 more pictures from the Sparkle Night Walk for Ashgate Hospice
A record 3,100 walkers pounded the 10k Sparkle Night Walk route on Saturday and Chesterfield-based photographer, Helen Rowan, was there to capture it.
Incredible footage was also captured by Andrew Evans, who took to the skies with a drone, highlighting how the walkers light up the streets of Chesterfield to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.
Registration for next year’s Sparkle Night Walk on Saturday, June 22, is now open. People can sign up for an early bird price of just £8 before August 13, 2023, at https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/
Helen Rowan can be found on social media under ‘Helen Rowan Photography’ and through her website: https://helenrowanphotography.com/