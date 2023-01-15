Local school children and tree wardens were joined by representatives from Chesterfield Borough Council to plant 48 oak trees on Darley Close at Staveley, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative which was launched to help mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Following the wishes of His Majesty The King, the initiative has now been extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees throughout the planting season, to honour Her Majesty. The newly planted trees will help to create a new woodland in the area - called the Queen’s Copse – that will serve as a local memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of the Council; Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Deputy Leader of the Council; school children and the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield were all on hand to help plant some of the first trees on the site.

Local school children and tree wardens were joined by representatives from Chesterfield Borough Council to plant 48 oak trees on Darley Close at Staveley, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative.

Councillor Gilby said: “Trees help enhance our green spaces, create habitats for wildlife and can tackle climate change by absorbing carbon emissions so I’m hoping that as many people from our local communities will join in with The Queen’s Green Canopy and plant trees across the borough. This initiative is not only a great way to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her extraordinary service, but it will also help increase biodiversity across our borough.”