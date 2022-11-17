People packed Chesterfield's New Square and market place for last year's Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of people will be pouring into the town centre on Sunday, November 20, to watch Chesterfield being lit up for the festive season.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the big event:

From lunchtime onwards, entertainment will be provided by the Rose Choir (from Chesterfield Studios) outside the library, The Pantonic All Stars Steel Band will perform on Burlington Street, the Victorian Carol Singers will be performing in the Pavements shopping centre between Boots and W H Smith. Walkabout entertainment in the market area will include Glowbots, the Fairy Godmother and National ELF Service.

The stage show will be back this year to entertain excited families ahead of the big switch-on

Shrek will be making personal appearances at intervals between 12pm and 3pm outside the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square. Percy Pig will be outside Marks and Spencer store.

The stage show in the Market Place will start at 3pm. Live entertainment will be provided by The Rose Choir, the Carol Singing Christmas Crackers and Band Beja. There will be appearances from Santa, the Mayor and Mayoress and some of the Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast including a song by Olivia Bailey who plays Princess Ariana.

Christmas lights are due to be switched on at 4.45pm and then the crowd will be entertained by The Greatest Showman Show.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The Christmas lights switch on is one of my favourite events of the year. Residents and visitors will have lots to enjoy this year from meeting Shrek in Rykneld Square to seeing the live stage show, there is something to entertain everyone.”

Chesterfield town centre's Christmas tree lit up last year.