All you need to know about Chesterfield's Christmas lights switch-on
Chesterfield is looking forward to the Christmas lights switch-on, one of the biggest community events in the town’s calendar.
Hundreds of people will be pouring into the town centre on Sunday, November 20, to watch Chesterfield being lit up for the festive season.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the big event:
From lunchtime onwards, entertainment will be provided by the Rose Choir (from Chesterfield Studios) outside the library, The Pantonic All Stars Steel Band will perform on Burlington Street, the Victorian Carol Singers will be performing in the Pavements shopping centre between Boots and W H Smith. Walkabout entertainment in the market area will include Glowbots, the Fairy Godmother and National ELF Service.
Shrek will be making personal appearances at intervals between 12pm and 3pm outside the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square. Percy Pig will be outside Marks and Spencer store.
The stage show in the Market Place will start at 3pm. Live entertainment will be provided by The Rose Choir, the Carol Singing Christmas Crackers and Band Beja. There will be appearances from Santa, the Mayor and Mayoress and some of the Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast including a song by Olivia Bailey who plays Princess Ariana.
Christmas lights are due to be switched on at 4.45pm and then the crowd will be entertained by The Greatest Showman Show.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The Christmas lights switch on is one of my favourite events of the year. Residents and visitors will have lots to enjoy this year from meeting Shrek in Rykneld Square to seeing the live stage show, there is something to entertain everyone.”
Earlier in the day, Chesterfield Museum will be offering a pop-up exhibit in the old Wards Shoe Shop (opposite Boots) where visitors can take part in Christmas crafts, Victorian games and handling objects from 10am – 4pm. Families will be able to look at this year’s Festival of Christmas Trees at St Mary and All Saints Church (Crooked Spire church), from 12 noon to 5.30pm on December 20.