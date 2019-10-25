All you need to know about Chesterfield's Bonfire Night fireworks display

Chesterfield is set to be lit up as the town's annual fireworks display returns for another year.

The event takes place at Stand Road Park on Sunday, November 3, with the gates opening at 4.30pm.

The display at Stand Park.

Entry to the event is £2 per person – and free for children under five. Visitors are asked to have the exact money ready as change cannot be given.

MORE: Bonfire Night 2019: fireworks displays and events in Derbyshire - Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Belper, Ripley, Ilkeston

Music will begin on stage from 5.30pm, with the stage show starting at 6pm. Peak FM breakfast show presenters Ricky and Becky will present live from the event.

There will be fairground rides and food stalls.

The fireworks display will begin at the family-friendly time of 7pm.

Parking for the event will be available at Chesterfield FC’s Proact Stadium at £5 per car and at Tesco Extra, Lockoford Lane at £2 per car with proceeds going to Tesco’s charity partners Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Our fireworks event is one of the most popular in the calendar with thousands of people coming along each year.

“The fireworks display will again be at the family-friendly time of 7pm – so please wrap up warm, wear suitable footwear and come along to join in the fun.”