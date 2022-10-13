The Love Chesterfield Awards took place at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Wednesday, October 12 – with EastEnders icon and household name Shaun Williamson hosting the sold out, black-tie event.

First-time finalists and brand new independent high street businesses dominated the awards. The winners of three of the most prestigious prizes – retailer of the year, restaurant of the year and entrepreneur of the year – were all established in Chesterfield less than 30 months ago.

Speaking at the awards, Cllr Amanda Serjeant, vice chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “The finalists and winners of this year’s Love Chesterfield Awards are testament that our hard work is paying off. The awards were a true celebration of independent businesses.

“Since 2013, Destination Chesterfield has worked tirelessly to raise the profile of businesses in our town. Between April 2021 and May 2022, more than 35 independent businesses invested in the town centre. Their confidence in Chesterfield, together with ongoing investment, is helping to ensure that we have a town centre that meets the needs of a new generation of shopper and visitor. It is wonderful to see so many small businesses thriving in Chesterfield.”

These are 15 photos of the winners in each category – showcasing some of the best that Chesterfield’s business community has to offer.

1. Pub/bar of the year - Junction Bar Junction Bar on Chatsworth Road scooped the award for Chesterfield's best bar. Its owner, Michael Walker, said: "We're absolutely buzzing to win the award. We've been in Chesterfield for six years and we've absolutely smashed it – this award proves it. We have an amazing team and they keep customers coming back." Photo: Matthew Jones Photography

2. Restaurant of the year – Sicily Restaurant Sicily Restaurant was named Chesterfield's restaurant of the year. Its owner, Monica Sardisco, said: "We're a family business and we try to do the best we can, always working hard. Last year we won best new hospitality business at the Love Chesterfield Awards and this award proves that we have improved further. We are very happy to win the award." Photo: Matthew Jones Photography

3. Café of the year - Koo Koo on Chatsworth Road was crowned Chesterfield's café of the year. Gemma Taylor-Murdoch, the owner, said: "I feel on top of the world to win café of the year. The team put blood, sweat and tears into delivering the best service to our customers and making sure they all have a lovely experience with us." Photo: Matthew Jones Photography

4. Best new hospitality business - Host Coffee Host Coffee in Clay Cross scooped the award for best new hospitality business. Christian O'Connell, Host's owner, said: "We had a vision for the business in Clay Cross when we established it, so to pull it off and win this award is a great feeling. The team, our customer service and consistency of product brings people back to us. We're going to keep doing what we're doing." Photo: Matthew Jones Photography