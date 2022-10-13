All the winners from the Love Chesterfield Awards – including the town’s best restaurant, bar, café and retailer
These are some of the best businesses in Chesterfield – according to last night’s Love Chesterfield Awards.
The Love Chesterfield Awards took place at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Wednesday, October 12 – with EastEnders icon and household name Shaun Williamson hosting the sold out, black-tie event.
First-time finalists and brand new independent high street businesses dominated the awards. The winners of three of the most prestigious prizes – retailer of the year, restaurant of the year and entrepreneur of the year – were all established in Chesterfield less than 30 months ago.
Speaking at the awards, Cllr Amanda Serjeant, vice chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “The finalists and winners of this year’s Love Chesterfield Awards are testament that our hard work is paying off. The awards were a true celebration of independent businesses.
“Since 2013, Destination Chesterfield has worked tirelessly to raise the profile of businesses in our town. Between April 2021 and May 2022, more than 35 independent businesses invested in the town centre. Their confidence in Chesterfield, together with ongoing investment, is helping to ensure that we have a town centre that meets the needs of a new generation of shopper and visitor. It is wonderful to see so many small businesses thriving in Chesterfield.”
These are 15 photos of the winners in each category – showcasing some of the best that Chesterfield’s business community has to offer.