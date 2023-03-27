All the North East Derbyshire schools inspected by Ofsted so far in 2023

We have gathered a list of all North East Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in the first months of 2023.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the full list of those North East Derbyshire schools that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated in 2023.
1. Morton Primary School - requires improvement
Morton Primary School at Main Road in Morton has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ during the Ofsted visit on Decmeber 6 and 7 last year, said a report published in January. It is a significant improvement since the primary was told it is ‘inadequate’ during an inspection in March 2022, less than six months earlier. Photo: Google Maps
2. Hasland Infant School - good
A report published in January following an inspection in November 2022 found that Hasland Infant School on Eyre Street continues to be a 'good' school. Inspectors said that the curriculum is designed so that pupils build up their knowledge gradually. Almost all pupils behave well in school and pupils’ personal development is well planned for. Photo: Google Maps
3. Christ the King Catholic Voluntary Academy - good
A report published on January 19 concluded that Christ the King Catholic Voluntary Academy is 'good' at all categories. It's the first Ofsted inspection since the school was converted into an academy in 2018. Photo: Google Maps
4. Duckmanton Primary School - good
Ofsted report published on January 19 concluded that Duckmanton Primary School is a 'good' school. The quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision were rated as 'good' while behaviour and attitudes and personal development were named as 'outstanding'. The school was previously inspected in 2013 and named as 'good'. Photo: Google Maps