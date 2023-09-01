We have gathered a list of all north Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted over the last two months.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the full list of those North East Derbyshire schools that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.
1. Chinley Primary School - good
Chinley Primary School at Buxton Road in Chinley, High Peak, was rated as ‘good' in an Ofsted report published on July 24. The school has continued to be rated as good since 2013. Photo: Google
2. Richardson Endowed Primary School - good
Richardson Endowed Primary School at Main Road, Smalley, was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on July 25. The school has continued to be good since 2003. Photo: Google
3. Kirk Ireton Church of England Primary School - outstanding
Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School at Main Street, Kirk Ireton, Ashbourne, was last inspected by Ofsted in June and named 'outstanding' in the report published in July. The school has been rated as 'outstanding' since 2006. Photo: Google
4. Wirksworth Junior School - good
In an Ofsted report published in July Wirksworth Junior School at Wash Green, Wirksworth, was rated as "good" across all the categories. This is great news for the school which was previously rated as 'requires improvement' and worked hard for the higher rating. Photo: Google Maps