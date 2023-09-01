News you can trust since 1855
We have gathered a list of all North East Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted over the last two months.
All the north Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in July and August – as the school year begins

We have gathered a list of all north Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted over the last two months.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:31 BST

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the full list of those North East Derbyshire schools that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.

Chinley Primary School at Buxton Road in Chinley, High Peak, was rated as ‘good' in an Ofsted report published on July 24. The school has continued to be rated as good since 2013.

Chinley Primary School at Buxton Road in Chinley, High Peak, was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on July 24. The school has continued to be rated as good since 2013.

Richardson Endowed Primary School at Main Road, Smalley, was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on July 25. The school has continued to be good since 2003.

Richardson Endowed Primary School at Main Road, Smalley, was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on July 25. The school has continued to be good since 2003.

Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School at Main Street, Kirk Ireton, Ashbourne, was last inspected by Ofsted in June and named 'outstanding' in the report published in July. The school has been rated as 'outstanding' since 2006.

Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School at Main Street, Kirk Ireton, Ashbourne, was last inspected by Ofsted in June and named 'outstanding' in the report published in July. The school has been rated as 'outstanding' since 2006.

In an Ofsted report published in July Wirksworth Junior School at Wash Green, Wirksworth, was rated as "good" across all the categories. This is great news for the school which was previously rated as 'requires improvement' and worked hard for the higher rating.

In an Ofsted report published in July Wirksworth Junior School at Wash Green, Wirksworth, was rated as "good" across all the categories. This is great news for the school which was previously rated as 'requires improvement' and worked hard for the higher rating.

