All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Monday, June 13

Here is a list of today's expected flight delays and cancellations at East Midlands, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airports.

East Midlands Airport:

West Atlantic flight Guernsey at 12.45pm – delayed until 12.55pm

Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS621) – delayed until 3.58pm

West Atlantic flight to Aberdeen at 6pm – delayed until 6.10pm

Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS603) - delayed until 7.27pm

Ryanair flight to Marseille (FR8069) – delayed until 10.40pm

West Atlantic flight to Exeter at 9.30pm – delayed until 9.40pm

Star Air flight to Cologne (DJ6565) – delayed until 10.35pm

Star Air flight to Cologne (DJ6977) – delayed until 10.50pm

Manchester Airport:

Loganair flight to Newquay (LM25) – delayed until 12.46pm

Valair flight to Malaga at 12pm– delayed until 12.20pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2135) – delayed until 12.16pm

EasyJet flight to Tel Aviv (U21827) – delayed until 12.23pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York at 12.45pm – delayed until 1.05pm

Jet2 flight to Nice (LS833) – delayed until 1.15pm

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1992) – delayed until 1.30pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – delayed until 1.20pm

EasyJet flight to Hurghada (U21885) – cancelled

EasyJet flight to Hurghada (U29003) – delayed until 1.25pm

KLM flight to Amsterdam (KL1076) – delayed until 2.05pm

Execujet Scandinavia flight to Ibiza (VMP944) – delayed until 2.10pm

Vueling flight to Barcelona (VY8749) – delayed until 3.13pm

Jet2 flight to Paphos (LS937) – delayed until 3.14pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2139) – delayed until 3.56pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS895) – delayed until 5.22pm

Jet2 flight to Malaga (LS893) – delayed until 5.10pm

EasyJet flight to Lisbon (U21819) - delayed until 4.48pm

EasyJet flight to Gran Canaria (U21909) – delayed until 5.46pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – delayed until 6.30pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast at 8.15pm – delayed until 8.25pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

Tui flight to Tenerife (BY140) – delayed until 3.55pm

SaxonAir flight to Farnborough at 5.30pm – delayed until 5.45pm