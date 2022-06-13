All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Monday, June 13

Here is a list of today's expected flight delays and cancellations at East Midlands, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airports.
East Midlands Airport:
West Atlantic flight Guernsey at 12.45pm – delayed until 12.55pm
Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS621) – delayed until 3.58pm
West Atlantic flight to Aberdeen at 6pm – delayed until 6.10pm
Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS603) - delayed until 7.27pm
Ryanair flight to Marseille (FR8069) – delayed until 10.40pm
West Atlantic flight to Exeter at 9.30pm – delayed until 9.40pm
Star Air flight to Cologne (DJ6565) – delayed until 10.35pm
Star Air flight to Cologne (DJ6977) – delayed until 10.50pm
Manchester Airport:
Loganair flight to Newquay (LM25) – delayed until 12.46pm
Valair flight to Malaga at 12pm– delayed until 12.20pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2135) – delayed until 12.16pm
EasyJet flight to Tel Aviv (U21827) – delayed until 12.23pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York at 12.45pm – delayed until 1.05pm
Jet2 flight to Nice (LS833) – delayed until 1.15pm
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1992) – delayed until 1.30pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – delayed until 1.20pm
EasyJet flight to Hurghada (U21885) – cancelled
EasyJet flight to Hurghada (U29003) – delayed until 1.25pm
KLM flight to Amsterdam (KL1076) – delayed until 2.05pm
Execujet Scandinavia flight to Ibiza (VMP944) – delayed until 2.10pm
Vueling flight to Barcelona (VY8749) – delayed until 3.13pm
Jet2 flight to Paphos (LS937) – delayed until 3.14pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2139) – delayed until 3.56pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS895) – delayed until 5.22pm
Jet2 flight to Malaga (LS893) – delayed until 5.10pm
EasyJet flight to Lisbon (U21819) - delayed until 4.48pm
EasyJet flight to Gran Canaria (U21909) – delayed until 5.46pm
SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – delayed until 6.30pm
Aer Lingus flight to Belfast at 8.15pm – delayed until 8.25pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
Tui flight to Tenerife (BY140) – delayed until 3.55pm
SaxonAir flight to Farnborough at 5.30pm – delayed until 5.45pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.