We have gathered a list of all North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in June 2023
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the full list of 13 Derbyshire schools that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated this month.
1. Brookfield Community School - good
Brookfield Community School at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield, which has over a thousand pupils on the roll, has been rated as ‘good’ across all the categories in an Ofsted report published on June 15. The school has improved after being previously rated as requires improvement. Photo: Google
2. Brimington Manor Infant and Nursery School - good
In an Ofsted report published on June 19 Brimington Manor Infant and Nursery School at Manor Road, Brimington Common, has been rated as good across all the categories. The school has been previously rated as good. Photo: Google
3. Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy - requires improvement
Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy at King George Avenue, Ilkeston has been rated as requires improvement in a monitoring inspection report published on June 16. Inspectors have said that the leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to become good. The school has been rated as requires improvement since 2016. Photo: Jpress
4. Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery
In a report published on June 19,Ofsted inspectors have said Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery at Balmoral Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse continues to be a good school. Photo: Google