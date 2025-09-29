An award-winning pet retailer has announced the opening date of its new store in Chesterfield.

Jollyes will formally open at Markham Retail Park on Saturday, October 18, in a unit vacated by homewares retailer Jysk earlier this year.

The new Chesterfield outlet will recruit eight new colleagues which will be led by store manager Alan Burgar. Alan said: “We can’t wait to open our doors to the people and pets of Chesterfield.”

On opening day Jollyes will lay on entertainment and prize giveaways for shoppers from 10am until 3pm alongside free cupcakes to mark National Chocolate Cupcake Day – with both pet and human friendly options up for grabs.

Ahead of the official opening at midday, customers at the new store will be entertained by Young Elvis, otherwise known as Evan King. Evan is a cast member of A Vision of Elvis which will be performed at the Winding Wheel on the evening of October 18.

Young Elvis will sing popular songs including canine classic Hound Dog for 30 minutes before performing the ribbon cutting ceremony. Retired police dog Bozie Petula, known as Bo, will help open the store by biting through a string of sausages!

Bo is an eight-year-old springer spaniel who is supported by Jollyes’ key charity partner National Foundation for Retired Service Animals.

To mark the occasion Jollyes will also run a social media competition for customers to bring their best dressed ‘Elvis’ pet to the Chesterfield store opening, with the winner receiving a £50 Jollyes voucher to spend in store or online.

Retired police dog Bo will bite through a string of sausages at the store's opening ceremony.

The store will offer its new “Zoomies” service in partnership with Uber Eats allowing customers within a five-mile radius of the store to have pet food, frozen raw food and toys and accessories delivered in as little as 30 minutes via the Uber Eats app. The service which launched a few weeks ago is creating a new level of convenience for pet parents and their four-legged family members.

In addition to Uber Eats, the UK’s first and leading fresh cat food brand, KatKin will be available to buy instore. As a subscription-first brand founded in 2020, KatKin has built a loyal following of cat parents looking for high-quality, fresh nutrition for their cats. Partnering with Jollyes gives shoppers the chance to try a fresh diet without committing to a subscription, making it more accessible than ever.

Jollyes was named as one of The Sunday Times’ best big companies to work for last year, and this year won the Retail Week Award for Head Office Heroes following its highly successful raw frozen food roll out.

The retailer has also enhanced its parental leave, alongside introducing fertility, neonatal and baby loss leave for colleagues.