Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in the community.
Each school inspected before September 2024 was given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.
However, inspectors still visit schools and publish reports, which look at key judgements including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision.
As October comes to an end, we have made a list of all Ofsted reports issued for Derbyshire schools in September and October 2025.
1. New Ofsted reports for Derbyshire schools
Here are the Derbyshire schools which received new Ofsted reports in September and October 2025. Photo: Google
2. Elton Church of England Primary School, Elton
Elton Church of England Primary School at Main Street in Elton near Matlock was inspected in July, with Ofsted report published on September 11. In the report, inspectors made the following key judgements: behaviour and attitudes as well as personal development were rated as 'good' while the quality of education and leadership and management were named as 'requires improvement'. The school was previously rated as 'inadequate.' Photo: Google
3. Alderwasley Hall School, Belper
Ofsted published a report on Alderwasley Hall School in Belper on September 11, following an additional inspection in July. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, in the report, Ofsted made the following key judgements: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, sixth-form provision as well as leadership and management were named as 'outstanding'. The independent school was previously rated as 'outstanding.' Photo: Google
4. Holbrook School for Autism residential provision, Holbrook
Ofsted visited the Holbrook School for Autism at Port Way in Holbrook, in July, with inspection results published on September 24. Only the residential provision was inspected under the social care common inspection framewor. The report found that 'the residential special school provides effective services that meet the requirements for good.' The residential service (Hawk and Falcon) operates Monday to Thursday in term time. 28 pupils use the residential provision and seven children can stay at any one time in the residential provision. the school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google