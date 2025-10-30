4 . Holbrook School for Autism residential provision, Holbrook

Ofsted visited the Holbrook School for Autism at Port Way in Holbrook, in July, with inspection results published on September 24. Only the residential provision was inspected under the social care common inspection framewor. The report found that 'the residential special school provides effective services that meet the requirements for good.' The residential service (Hawk and Falcon) operates Monday to Thursday in term time. 28 pupils use the residential provision and seven children can stay at any one time in the residential provision. the school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google