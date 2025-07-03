4 . Lons Infant School

Lons Infant School at Tavistock Avenue in Ripley was visited by Ofsted on April 23 with an inspection report published on May 20. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, in the report, Ofsted made the following key judgements: early years provision, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management were named as 'good'. The school was previously rated as 'requires improvement.' Photo: Google