Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in the community.
Each school inspected before September 2024 was given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.
However, inspectors still visit schools and publish reports, which look at key judgements including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision.
Here are all Ofsted reports issued for Derbyshire schools in May and June 2025.
1. New Ofsted reports for Derbyshire schools
Here are the Derbyshire schools which received new Ofsted reports in May and June 2025. Photo: Google
2. Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy
An Ofsted report published on May 23, after an inspection carried out in April, has found that Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy at Abbot Road in Ilkeston 'has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection'. The school previously received a 'good' rating following an inspection in May 2019. Photo: Google
3. Combs Infant School
Combs Infant School in Chapel-en-le-Frith was visited by Ofsted on April 1 with a report published on May 21. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, in the report, Ofsted made the following key judgements: early years provision, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management were named as 'good'. The school was previously rated as 'requires improvement.' Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Lons Infant School
Lons Infant School at Tavistock Avenue in Ripley was visited by Ofsted on April 23 with an inspection report published on May 20. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, in the report, Ofsted made the following key judgements: early years provision, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management were named as 'good'. The school was previously rated as 'requires improvement.' Photo: Google
