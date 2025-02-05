All Ofsted reports issued for Derbyshire schools  in January 2025 – including Chesterfield, Peak District and more

Here are all Ofsted reports issued for Derbyshire schools last month.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in the community.

Each school inspected before September 2024 was given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.

However, inspectors still visit schools and publish reports, which look at key judgements including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision.

Temple Normanton Junior Academy was visited by Ofsted on November 26, 2024 with an inspection report published on January 13. Inspectors found that the school has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection' when it was rated as 'good'. No ratings for areas inspected were awarded during this inspection.

Cotmanhay Junior School at Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston, was visited by Ofsted on December 10 with a report published on January 28. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, in the report, Ofsted made the following key judgements: quality of education - 'requires improvement', behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management were named as 'good'.

Earl Sterndale Church of England Primary School was visited by Ofsted inspectors on December 10. The inspection report publish on January 30 reads: "Evidence gathered during this ungraded inspection suggests that aspects of the school’s work may not be as strong as at the time of the previous inspection. The school was previously rated 'good'.

