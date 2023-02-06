All North East Derbyshire schools inspected by Ofsted in 2023

As the first month of 2023 has just come to an end, we have gathered all Ofsted reports from North East Derbyshire published this year.
The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills is responsible for inspecting schools and other educational facilities in England.
All schools are inspected on a number of factors including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership, development and more.
At the end of an inspection, each school is given a rating of either outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadeqate – outstanding being the best rating a school can receive.
1. Morton Primary School
Morton Primary School at Main Road in Morton has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ during the Ofsted visit on Decmeber 6 and 7 last year, said a report published in January. It is a significant improvement since the primary was told it is ‘inadequate’ during an inspection in March 2022, less than six months earlier.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Hasland Infant School
A report published in January following an inspection in November 2022 found that Hasland Infant School on Eyre Street continues to be a 'good' school. Inspectors said that the curriculum is designed so that pupils build up their knowledge gradually. Almost all pupils behave well in school and pupils’ personal development is well planned for.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Christ the King Catholic Voluntary Academy, Alfreton
A report published on January 19 concluded that Christ the King Catholic Voluntary Academy is 'good' at all categories. It's the first Ofsted inspection since the school was converted into an academy in 2018.
Photo: Google Maps
Ofsted report published on January 19 concluded that Duckmanton Primary School is a 'good' school. The quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision were rated as 'good' while behaviour and attitudes and personal development were named as 'outstanding'. The school was previously inspected in 2013 and named as 'good'.
Photo: Google Maps