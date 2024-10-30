Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in the community.
Each school inspected before September 2024 was given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.
However, inspectors still visit schools and publish reports, which look at key judgements including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision.
Here are all Ofsted reports issued for Derbyshire schools in September and October 2024 as of Tuesday, October 29.
The Green Flying High Academy
The Green Flying High Academy
Ofsted published its most recent report on the Green Flying High Academy in South Normanton on October 25 - following a full inspection on October 1. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, inspectors made the following key judgements: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision as well as leadership and management were named as 'outstanding'.
Holmesdale Infant School
Ofsted published the most recent report on Holmesdale Infant School in Dronfield on October 24. Inspectors made the following key judgements following the school inspection on September 24: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision were named 'good'.
Alderwasley Hall School
Ofsted published a report on Alderwasley Hall School in Belper on October 7, following an additional inspection on September 17. The report reads: "The school meets all of the independent school standards that were checked during this inspection."