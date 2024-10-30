2 . The Green Flying High Academy

Ofsted published its most recent report on the Green Flying High Academy in South Normanton on October 25 - following a full inspection on October 1. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, inspectors made the following key judgements: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision as well as leadership and management were named as 'outstanding'. Photo: Google