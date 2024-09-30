All Derbyshire school Ofsted reports issued in September 2024 - including 'good' and 'requires improvement' ratings

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school inspected before September 2024 was given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.

However, this month Ofsted published some new reports for Derbyshire schools based on graded inspections carried out in the summer, before the rating system was scrapped.

Here are all Ofsted reports issued for Derbyshire schools in September 2024.

1 . New Ofsted reports for Derbyshire schools Here are all Derbyshire schools which received new Ofsted reports in September.

2 . New Whittington Community Primary School - good Ofsted published a most recent report on the New Whittington Community Primary School on September 24. The school was rated 'good' across all areas inspected. It's good news for the school, which was previously rated 'requires improvement'.

3 . Eastwood Grange School, Ashover - good Ofsted published a most recent inspection report on Eastwood Grange School in Ashover on September 11. The school was rated 'good' with behaviour and attitudes named 'outstanding'. It's good news for the school, which was previously rated 'requires improvement'.

4 . The Park School, Shirebrook - requires improvement In an Ofsted report published on September 11, The Park School in Shirebrook was rated 'requires Improvement'. Personal development received a 'good' rating, while Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes as well as leadership and management received a 'requires improvement' rating. The school was rated 'good' before.