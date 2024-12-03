All Derbyshire school Ofsted reports issued in November 2024 – including infant schools, primary schools and secondary schools

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in the community.
Each school inspected before September 2024 was given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.
However, inspectors still visit schools and publish reports, which look at key judgements including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision.
Here are all Ofsted reports issued for Derbyshire schools in November 2024.
2. Granby Junior School
Granby Junior School at Heanor Road, Ilkeston, was visited by Ofsted on October 15 with a report published on November 18. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, in the report, Ofsted made the following key judgements: quality of education - 'requires improvement', behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management were named as 'good'. Photo: Google
3. Deer Park Primary School
Deer Park Primary School at New Road in Wingerworth was visited by Ofsted inspectors on October 22. In a report published on November 22, Ofsted made the following key judgements: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision were named 'good'. Photo: Google
4. Speedwell Infant School
Ofsted inspected Speedwell Infant School at College Avenue in Staveley on October 8. Inspectors made the following key judgements in a report published on November 8: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision were named 'good'. Photo: Brian Eyre