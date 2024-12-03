All Derbyshire school Ofsted reports issued in November 2024 – including infant schools, primary schools and secondary schools

2 . Granby Junior School

Granby Junior School at Heanor Road, Ilkeston, was visited by Ofsted on October 15 with a report published on November 18. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, in the report, Ofsted made the following key judgements: quality of education - 'requires improvement', behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management were named as 'good'. Photo: Google