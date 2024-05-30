2 . Hady Primary School - good

The Ofsted report published on May 24, stated that Hady Primary School at Hady Lane, Hady, Chesterfield, continues to be 'good'. This was a short monitoring inspection. Ofsted inspectors said: "There has been no change to this school’s overall judgement of good as a result of this ungraded inspection. However, the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded inspection were carried out now." Photo: Andrew Roe