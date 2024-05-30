Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the list of all Derbyshire schools and nurseries that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.
1. Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in May 2024
As May ends, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month. Photo: Google
2. Hady Primary School - good
The Ofsted report published on May 24, stated that Hady Primary School at Hady Lane, Hady, Chesterfield, continues to be 'good'. This was a short monitoring inspection. Ofsted inspectors said: "There has been no change to this school’s overall judgement of good as a result of this ungraded inspection. However, the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded inspection were carried out now." Photo: Andrew Roe
3. Shirebrook Academy - Requires Improvement
In an Ofsted report published on May 15, Shirebrook Academy at Common Lane, Shirebrook was rated as 'requires Improvement'. The school was previously rated as 'requires Improvement'.Ofsted inspectors said that 'leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to become good.' Photo: Jon Ball
4. Holly House School - outstanding
In an Ofsted report published on May 14, Holly House School at Church Street North, in Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was named as 'outstanding’. The school was previously rated as 'outstanding' in March 2023. Holly House School is a maintained residential community special school for children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties. The school provides education for 44 children aged seven to 14. Photo: Google Maps