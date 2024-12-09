All creatures great and small take part in Derbyshire church carol service for pets

Dozens of dogs - many dressed in their finest festive costumes - joined, cats and a guinea pig at the annual Celebration of Animals Service at St Oswald's Church, in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.
The carol service - which was said to be a ‘howling success’ - was organised by - and helped to raise funds for – The Ark, Ashbourne Animal Welfare.
1. All creatures great and small
2. All creatures great and small
3. Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography
4. Animaal church service
