All creatures great and small take part in Derbyshire church carol service for pets

By Rod Kirkpatrick of RKP Photography
Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:10 BST
All creatures great and small gathered at a Derbyshire church for a special carol service for pets and a celebration of four-legged friends.

Dozens of dogs - many dressed in their finest festive costumes - joined, cats and a guinea pig at the annual Celebration of Animals Service at St Oswald's Church, in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

The carol service - which was said to be a ‘howling success’ - was organised by - and helped to raise funds for – The Ark, Ashbourne Animal Welfare.

Dozens of dogs - many dressed in their finest festive costumes - joined, cats and a guinea pig at the annual Celebration of Animals Service at St Oswald's Church, Ashbourne. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

1. All creatures great and small

Dozens of dogs - many dressed in their finest festive costumes - joined, cats and a guinea pig at the annual Celebration of Animals Service at St Oswald's Church, Ashbourne. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

All creatures great and small gathered in a Derbyshire churhc for a special festive service. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

2. All creatures great and small

All creatures great and small gathered in a Derbyshire churhc for a special festive service. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

The carol service - which was said to be a 'howling success' - was organised by and helped to raise funds for ARK Ashbourne Animal Welfare. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

3. Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

The carol service - which was said to be a 'howling success' - was organised by and helped to raise funds for ARK Ashbourne Animal Welfare. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Studying the order of service at the special event. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

4. Animaal church service

Studying the order of service at the special event. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

