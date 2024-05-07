All 32 Derbyshire pubs, restaurants, take aways and venues which failed their latest hygiene inspections

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which currently hold a zero-star or a one-star rating.
1. 32 Derbyshire food venues which currently hold one-star or zero-star hygiene ratings
We have gathered a list of all Derbyshire food venues which currently hold one-star or zero-star hygiene ratings. Photo: Google
2. Butchers Arms, Oakerthorpe - one-star hygiene rating
Butchers Arms at Chesterfield Road, Oakerthorpe holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in August 2023. The venue was previously given a one-star hygiene rating in December 2022 as well. Photo: Google
3. Pizza Delight, Alfreton- one-star hygiene rating
Pizza Delight at High Street, Alfreton holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in July 2023. Photo: Google
4. Sylhet Spice, Ripley - one-star hygiene rating
Sylhet Spice at Park Corner Ripley Derbyshire holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in September 2023. The business said that on the day of the inspection, it was unfortunate that there were no members of the management team available due to personal issues and 'this is a rare occurrence'. They added that 'the remaining team didn’t have the answers to a lot of questions and there were some communication issues'. Photo: Google
