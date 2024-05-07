All 32 Derbyshire pubs, restaurants, take aways and venues which failed their latest hygiene inspections

4 . Sylhet Spice, Ripley - one-star hygiene rating

Sylhet Spice at Park Corner Ripley Derbyshire holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in September 2023. The business said that on the day of the inspection, it was unfortunate that there were no members of the management team available due to personal issues and 'this is a rare occurrence'. They added that 'the remaining team didn’t have the answers to a lot of questions and there were some communication issues'. Photo: Google