We have gathered a list of all North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted during September.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
Here is the full list of 16 North-East Derbyshire schools that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated this month.
1. Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School - good
Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School at Green Lane in Dronfield was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 28. The school has been previously rated as outstanding. Photo: Google
2. Spire Nursery and Infant School - good
Spire Nursery and Infant School on Derby Road in Chesterfield was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 18. The school has been previously rated as good since it was first opened in 2004. Photo: Google maps
3. Holbrook School for Autism - good
Holbrook School for Autism at Port Way in Holbrook, Belper was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 19. The school has been previously rated as good since 2014. Photo: Google
4. Granby Junior School - good
Granby Junior School at Heanor Road, Ilkeston, was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 19. The school has been previously rated as good since 2013. Photo: Google