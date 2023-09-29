News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
We have gathered a list of all North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month as September comes to an end.We have gathered a list of all North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month as September comes to an end.
We have gathered a list of all North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month as September comes to an end.

All 17 North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in September 2023 – from inadequate to outstanding

We have gathered a list of all North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted during September.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

Here is the full list of 16 North-East Derbyshire schools that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated this month.

Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School at Green Lane in Dronfield was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 28. The school has been previously rated as outstanding.

1. Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School - good

Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School at Green Lane in Dronfield was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 28. The school has been previously rated as outstanding. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Spire Nursery and Infant School on Derby Road in Chesterfield was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 18. The school has been previously rated as good since it was first opened in 2004.

2. Spire Nursery and Infant School - good

Spire Nursery and Infant School on Derby Road in Chesterfield was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 18. The school has been previously rated as good since it was first opened in 2004. Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
Holbrook School for Autism at Port Way in Holbrook, Belper was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 19. The school has been previously rated as good since 2014.

3. Holbrook School for Autism - good

Holbrook School for Autism at Port Way in Holbrook, Belper was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 19. The school has been previously rated as good since 2014. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Granby Junior School at Heanor Road, Ilkeston, was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 19. The school has been previously rated as good since 2013.

4. Granby Junior School - good

Granby Junior School at Heanor Road, Ilkeston, was rated as good in an Ofsted report published on September 19. The school has been previously rated as good since 2013. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North DerbyshireOfstedEngland