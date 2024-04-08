Alfie Bowler's unanimous victory: Grassmoor's 15-Year-Old boxer claims National Junior Champion title
In a remarkable feat for the Grassmoor sporting community, Alfie Bowler, a 15-year-old amateur boxer, secured the National Junior Champion title at the London Amateur Boxing Association (ABA) finals. Representing Fun4All Boxing ABC, Alfie's victory marked a significant milestone for both himself and the gym.
Alfie Bowler, weighing in at 57kg, took on Harry Parker in the juniors finals and won with a unanimous decision. Alfie's grandfather, Roger Bowler, expressed immense pride in his grandson's achievement, stating, "We are very proud of Alfie's accomplishments. As a grandad, I am immensely proud of what he has achieved. He makes me burst with pride."
Matt Biggnell, owner of Fun4All Boxing ABC, commended Alfie's dedication and hard work, highlighting the supportive environment cultivated at the grassroots gym. "It fills me with immense pride to witness Alfie's success," Biggnell said. "This victory reflects not only his skill but also the nurturing atmosphere of our gym."
With Nicola Adams OBE, boasting two gold medals from the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, and Anthony Joshua, a gold medalist at the London Olympics, both products of the London Amateur Boxing Association, Alfie Bowler and Fun4All Boxing's success could mark the inception of a potential local future Olympic hero.
The London Amateur Boxing Association was formed in 1949 and is made up of four divisions, which are the North West, North East, South West and South East areas. The association is the most successful for producing gold medals.
