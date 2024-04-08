Alfie Bowler's unanimous victory: Grassmoor's 15-Year-Old boxer claims National Junior Champion title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a remarkable feat for the Grassmoor sporting community, Alfie Bowler, a 15-year-old amateur boxer, secured the National Junior Champion title at the London Amateur Boxing Association (ABA) finals. Representing Fun4All Boxing ABC, Alfie's victory marked a significant milestone for both himself and the gym.

Alfie Bowler, weighing in at 57kg, took on Harry Parker in the juniors finals and won with a unanimous decision. Alfie's grandfather, Roger Bowler, expressed immense pride in his grandson's achievement, stating, "We are very proud of Alfie's accomplishments. As a grandad, I am immensely proud of what he has achieved. He makes me burst with pride."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Biggnell, owner of Fun4All Boxing ABC, commended Alfie's dedication and hard work, highlighting the supportive environment cultivated at the grassroots gym. "It fills me with immense pride to witness Alfie's success," Biggnell said. "This victory reflects not only his skill but also the nurturing atmosphere of our gym."

Alfie Bowler and Matt Biggnell of Fun4All Boxing ABC in Grassmoor celebrate as Alfie wins the national finals.

With Nicola Adams OBE, boasting two gold medals from the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, and Anthony Joshua, a gold medalist at the London Olympics, both products of the London Amateur Boxing Association, Alfie Bowler and Fun4All Boxing's success could mark the inception of a potential local future Olympic hero.