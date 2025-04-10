Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Aldi supermarket will be built in a former Derbyshire quarry in a move dubbed “fantastic” and a “unique opportunity” for the area.

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting on Tuesday night councillors approved plans for an Aldi in Harveydale Quarry, off Dale Road in Matlock – close to the town centre.

The new supermarket is the first discount chain to set up in the town, accompanying the longstanding Sainsbury’s and an M&S Foodhall.

As many as 50 new jobs are expected to be created in the town along with the remediation and protection of the former quarry’s cliff faces along with the demolition of former Derbyshire County Council offices and a car repair garage.

The planned Matlock Aldi in Harveydale Quarry. Image from The Harris Partnership.

Mark Stringer, speaking at the meeting on behalf of Aldi, said: “This is a unique opportunity to redevelop Harveydale Quarry. The site will be soon unoccupied so our application provides the opportunity for an economic use to be delivered on a sustainable location, offering a clear betterment for the site.

“Matlock has been a target location for Aldi for over a decade owing to its lack of discount food retail and the Dale Road site offers an outstanding opportunity for both Matlock and nearby settlements to benefit from access to affordable food whilst removing the need to travel further afield by car.

“Aldi are excited about delivering a foodstore here in Matlock and it is clear that there are no justifiable planning reasons for why this application should not be approved.”

He said there was a “demonstrable need for a new affordable food store” and that there would not be any pedestrian safety issues.

A council report on the project detailed that 757 letters of support have been submitted to the authority via a consultation carried out by Aldi itself, with just one objection letter received – from rival supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.

Sainsbury’s claimed there is a lack of a need for a further foodstore in Matlock and it would have a “significant adverse” impact on the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Cllr Peter O’Brien said it was a “really important planning application for Matlock and the district, including the impact on the town centre and neighbouring areas such as Cromford”.

Council officials said the former Matlock bus depot had been considered as an alternative site but was not for sale and deemed not large enough.

Cllr David Burton said: “I do genuinely welcome this application and feel it will significantly complement the shopping experience in Matlock.”

Cllr David Hughes questioned the absence of motorbike parking, given the close vicinity to the popular biker destination of Matlock Bath.

He said bus connections ought to be improved and reconsidered,with the nearest stops 230 metres and 120 metres away from the site entrance

Cllr Hughes said the route would be “very torturous” for older customers, saying: “A 78-year-old may find it impossible, I think it is not addressing the particular needs of a cohort of their market.”

Cllr Gareth Gee asked that the design match that of the Aldi in Bakewell, which incorporates local stone.

Cllr O’Brien said he was “disappointed” at the proposed bus connections, saying a 200 metre walk was “not acceptable”, saying: “They have not made it as easy as possible to access on foot. We need to encourage that. We want people to be able to get on the bus as easy and as safely as possible.”

Cllr Peter Slack said the walk from the bus would be less than for the Ashbourne and Bakewell sites.

He said: “I think it is good for the area. It will mean Matlock people will not have to journey to Bakewell or Alfreton.”

Cllr Sue Burfoot said: “In this area we have got lots of old quarries and some of the time we have had applications that haven’t materialised.

“I think, assuming this is agreed tonight, I have got every faith that Aldi are very serious about doing this and that they will do it as soon as possible.

“It is an excellent use of an old quarry. There will be an economic benefit to town, not just jobs, way more choice and competition is only a good thing.

“Those of us who travel to Ashbourne or Bakewell have been waiting for this for a long time.”

The scheme would have 109 parking spaces and access to the site off Dale Road would be upgraded to be controlled by traffic lights to improve traffic flow – along with a pedestrian crossing.

Councillor asked that Aldi consider how they might improve bus connections and approved the application.