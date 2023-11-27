News you can trust since 1855
Aldi: £5million set to be invested in Derbyshire as new stores to open and upgrades planned

Aldi plans to invest more than £5,327,400 in new and upgraded stores across Derbyshire next year.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
The supermarket giant is to invest a total of £1.4bn in expanding its footprint across the UK throughout 2023 and 2024 after attracting more new customers than any other supermarket in the last 12 months.

New stores set to open in 2024 will create an estimated 1,500 new jobs across the country, with further job opportunities in all of its current stores, Regional Distribution Centres and UK offices.

In Derbyshire Aldi plans to invest more than £5,327,400 including development of its new store coming to Swadlincote, as well as upgrades to its current store in Heanor.

Aldi plans to invest more than £5,327,400 in new and upgraded stores across Derbyshire next year.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director, Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to welcome more and more new customers through our doors – with people coming for our low prices but sticking around for our award-winning quality.

“However, there are still areas of the country that don’t have an Aldi, or that need more or larger stores to meet demand. That is what our 2024 expansion plans aim to do. We now have more than 1,000 stores across the UK but there are plenty more Aldi stores still to come, in 2024 and beyond.”

Aldi pays a minimum hourly rate of £11.40 an hour nationally and £12.85 within the M25. Aldi also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks.

