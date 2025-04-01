Aldi plans for derelict Derbyshire quarry set for approval - with the sole opposition coming from rival chain already in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A discount supermarket in a derelict Derbyshire quarry is set for approval, with the sole opposition coming from a rival chain already set up in the town.

Plans for an Aldi supermarket, creating 50 new jobs, in the former Harveydale Quarry in Dale Road, Matlock, have been recommended for approval by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Council planners say the planned supermarket, which would cover a footprint of 1,864 square metres, would lead to the regeneration and remediation of the former quarry and protection measures for its cliff faces.

They say the benefits of the scheme, including dozens of new jobs, outweigh the potential negative impacts of the scheme.

The planned Matlock Aldi in Harveydale Quarry.

Councillors will make a final decision at a meeting on Tuesday, April 8.

A council report on the issue details that 757 letters of support have been submitted to the authority via a consultation carried out by Aldi itself, with just one objection letter received – from rival supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.

Sainsbury’s claims there is a lack of a need for a further foodstore in Matlock and it would have a “significant adverse” impact on the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket.

It says pedestrian access to the planned Aldi is “inadequate” to protect public safety and that other sites should be considered.

The Harveydale Quarry site. Image from Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Sainsbury’s claims the Aldi would impact the number of linked trips to the town centre and would impact independent shops during the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, Matlock Civic Association has pledged its support for the scheme, detailing: “There will be an overall improvement in appearance of what has become a relatively run-down part of the town.

“This is a significant economic benefit together with potentially increased pedestrian movement alongside Dale Road’s retail and food outlets.

“There will also be significantly increased job opportunities for local people, and increased retail choice for those living in Matlock and its catchment.

“The proposed location of the large building behind the former Boat Inn, veterinary practice, and remaining rock outcrop is also sound, and the contemporary design with an attractive glazed pedestrian access point to the supermarket is commendable.

“The scheme is complemented by what seems to me to be a very good landscaping scheme.

“The careful introduction of local stonework into the scheme, together with a historical information plaque featuring stone quarrying in Matlock would create worthwhile added value to the scheme.”

The site is currently occupied by the former Derbyshire County Council offices in John Hadfield House, which it has vacated, along with an MOT garage.

These buildings would be demolished to make way for the new supermarket and its car park.

District council planners say the loss of the mechanic business with no marketing evidence to suggest it is no longer financially viable weighs against the supermarket development.

They say the discount supermarket “will not result in any significant impact on the viability or vitality of the town centre or any local centres such as Matlock Bath or Cromford”.

The scheme would have 109 parking spaces and access to the site off Dale Road would be upgraded to be controlled by traffic lights to improve traffic flow.

There are expected to be 130 two-way trips (to and from) associated with the site at peak time on a Friday (5pm-6pm) and 158 two-way trips at peak time on a Saturday (12pm-1pm).

Aldi says a convenience goods shop in the town centre would have a turnover of £15.7 million per year.

Planners, recommending approval, said: “Whilst the potential impact on the Sainsbury’s store is noted, it should be highlighted that firstly, the district council holds no evidence to suggest that this would pose any serious threat and secondly, Sainsbury’s is not located within the defined town centre.

“It should also be raised here that considerations of commercial competition are not planning matters.

“The town centre’s trade relates more to top-up shopping, and it is not considered likely that the proposed store would result in any significant changes to the need to visit town centre stores such as through linked trips.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed store would not result in any significant adverse impact on the vitality or viability of the town centre of Matlock as a whole.

“The benefits of the scheme as identified above, most notably the creation of a large number of jobs, are material considerations which are overall considered to outweigh the identified conflict with policy (relating to the loss of the mechanic business).”