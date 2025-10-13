Discount supermarket giant Aldi has announced the opening date of its new store in Brimington.

The store on Ringwood Road will open on October 30 at 8am when Olympic bronze medallist Rowan McKellar will cut the ribbon. Rowan will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015. Rowing star Rowan said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Store manager Rob Hepworth, who will head a team of 33 colleagues, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Brimington. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Rowan McKellar join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The new store on Ringwood Road, Brimington is due to open on October 30 (photo: Aldi)

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store. Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

Local charities and food banks in Brimington that register with the community engagement platform Neighbourly will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

Aldi’s new store will be open from Monday to Saturday, 8am until 10am and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Job applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/roles/stores