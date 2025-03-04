The leaking water feature in the grounds of the stately home has spurred Chatsworth House Trust to apply for just under £5million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. An appeal seeking public sponsorship of the stones which make up the Cascade’s 23 steps is also underway.

Alan said: “The Cascade was built in 1696 and is now in great need of repair to stop it leaking. We really need to do our bit to make sure it’s restored so that our children and our grandchildren can enjoy it every bit as much as we do.”

Sarah Owen, director of development for Chatsworth House Trust, said: “The trust has a shortfall of two million to fill. We have launched our public fundraising campaign which is encouraging people to sponsor a stone in the cascade. We’ve been thrilled with the response from the public as to why they are donating, very many moving stories.” There are 2300 stones in the steps and so far 280 have been sponsored.

Trusts, foundations and other funding sources will be approached in the drive to finance the repair work. Sarah said: “It’s important to note that the project isn’t just a restoration, there is a programme of activities taking place not least telling the story of the cascade and surrounding gardens.”

Rob Harrison, head of operations at Chatsworth House Trust, said that extensive investigations had taken place over the past year to see where the cascade was leaking and the cause. “We’ve been working with our teams to come forward with a design and a proposal to make sure that we give longevity to the structure as well,” he said. Subject to consent by the Peak District National Park and approval of the National Heritage Lottery Fund application, work is anticipated to begin in March 2026 for roughly 18 months.

Steve Porter, head of gardens and landscape at Chatsworth, described the 17th century Cascade as “probably the most important water feature from the period in the country, if not in Europe.” Created by the 1st Duke of Devonshire, a pavilion at the head of the water feature was added by Thomas Archer a few years later. The sixth Duke put a tunnel underneath the Cascade.

Water flowing down the Cascade makes different sounds as it hits each steps. When it reaches the bottom, the water runs underground, feeds other fountains and goes out to the River Derwent.

