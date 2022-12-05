Club Captains Fiona Stephenson and John Bennett were invited to the Nottingham Heliport base of DLRAA to present the cheque and whilst there were given a tour of the Operations Room. This included a demonstration of emergency call handling in which the response time to touch down at Chatsworth was just 14 minutes.

As operations had been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions the tour was subsequently extended to the hanger where they met the pilot, doctors and paramedics who outlined the complexities of the helicopter and its specialist medical equipment.

The choice of the Air Ambulance charity had been unanimous with both Captains in appreciation of the life-saving support the Club had previously received from the Service. Thanks were also given to Chatsworth House Trust for their generosity and time in providing unique money raising experiences.