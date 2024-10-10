Air ambulance called to reports of fallen climber at popular Peak District beauty spot
Buxton Mountain Rescue Team was called out to reports of a fallen climber around 1 pm on Tuesday, October 8.
The incident took place near the base of the formidable overhanging route called The Sloth on the Upper Tier of the Roaches.
The Midlands Ambulance Services and Mountain Rescue attended and performed all necessary checks.
The climber was assessed by team members who concluded they had sustained an injury to their lower leg. They were given pain relief and their injury was splinted.
The Midlands Air Ambulance was on the scene, but it was decided it would be the best for casualty to be transferred to the Midlands Ambulance Services land ambulance for their onward journey to the hospital.
A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue said: “The team sends its best wishes to the casualty for a speedy recovery.”
