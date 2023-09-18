Air ambulance and Derbyshire mountain rescue team called as young men taken to hospital

Watch more videos on Shots!

Edale Mountain Rescue team was called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service East Midlands Ambulance Service with a young man suffering with a medical condition. The incident happened on Sunday, September 17.

Due to the nature of the man's condition Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested to attend.

On arrival at the scene, the mountain rescue team found out that crew from EMAS and air ambulance were already treating the casualty.

