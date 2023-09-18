News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Air ambulance and Derbyshire mountain rescue team called as young men taken to hospital

Edale Mountain Rescue attended alongside the air ambulance following an incident involving a young man.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edale Mountain Rescue team was called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service East Midlands Ambulance Service with a young man suffering with a medical condition. The incident happened on Sunday, September 17.

Due to the nature of the man's condition Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested to attend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On arrival at the scene, the mountain rescue team found out that crew from EMAS and air ambulance were already treating the casualty.

Once treated, the man was placed in the ambulance for onward transport to the hospital and further treatment.

Related topics:Air ambulanceDerbyshireEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceLeicestershire