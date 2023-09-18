Air ambulance and Derbyshire mountain rescue team called as young men taken to hospital
Edale Mountain Rescue attended alongside the air ambulance following an incident involving a young man.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edale Mountain Rescue team was called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service East Midlands Ambulance Service with a young man suffering with a medical condition. The incident happened on Sunday, September 17.
Due to the nature of the man's condition Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested to attend.
On arrival at the scene, the mountain rescue team found out that crew from EMAS and air ambulance were already treating the casualty.
Once treated, the man was placed in the ambulance for onward transport to the hospital and further treatment.