Ahead of Chesterfield's Sparkle Night Walk 2025, our 30 photos take you through the years of Ashgate Hospice fundraiser

By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:29 BST
Walkers are limbering up for Chesterfield’s annual Sparkle Night Walk in aid of Ashgate Hospice this weekend.

The popular fundraiser has attracted a record 3,500 participants who will be dressed in pink and wearing flashing bunny ears as they walk the 10km route on Saturday.

It will be a warm evening, with 20 deg C forecast when the colourful contingent step out from Chesterfield FC’s stadium at 10pm.

The Sparkle Night Walk has been a hot favourite for the past decade, raising thousands of pounds to enable the hospice to continue providing care and support to the people of north Derbyshire.

Can you spot anyone you know among these photos of the Sparkle Night Walk in years gone by?

Chesterfield's Sparkle Night Walk is the biggest fundraiser for Ashgate Hospice.

Chesterfield's Sparkle Night Walk is the biggest fundraiser for Ashgate Hospice. Photo: James Williamson, Nick Rhodes, Charlene Martin

Tutus and face paint for this colourful crew.

Tutus and face paint for this colourful crew. Photo: James Williamson

Pink ladies having a rest before the long walk.

Pink ladies having a rest before the long walk. Photo: James Williamson

Limbering up before the start of the walk.

Limbering up before the start of the walk. Photo: Submitted

