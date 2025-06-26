The popular fundraiser has attracted a record 3,500 participants who will be dressed in pink and wearing flashing bunny ears as they walk the 10km route on Saturday.

It will be a warm evening, with 20 deg C forecast when the colourful contingent step out from Chesterfield FC’s stadium at 10pm.

The Sparkle Night Walk has been a hot favourite for the past decade, raising thousands of pounds to enable the hospice to continue providing care and support to the people of north Derbyshire.

Can you spot anyone you know among these photos of the Sparkle Night Walk in years gone by?

