The average asking price for cottages in Amber Valley is £206,000, according to figures produced by Zoopla.
An exploration of the property website shows several cottages currently on the market for less than £270,000 in Amber Valley’s towns and villages.
The East Midlands is rated sixth in areas of Great Britain offering the most affordable cottages. ‘Cottage’ was the most searched for term on Zoopla in 2024.
Daniel Copley, consumer expert at Zoopla, comments: “Our data shows a clear and sustained appetite for the cottagecore lifestyle, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking for a change of pace, the cottage market offers diverse opportunities.”
1. Forget Me Not Cottage, Chevin Road, Milford, Belper
This attractive Grade II listed, three storey cottage in the heart of Milford's conservation area offers easy access to countryside and riverside walks. The property has an eye-catching living dining room with a beamed ceiling and a stone fireplace housing a log burner. A fitted kitchen gives access to the compact courtyard garden at the rear of the cottage. The two bedrooms are on the first and second floors. Forget Me Not Cottage is on sale for £179,950 with Curran Birds & Co, tel. 01332 289024. Photo: Zoopla
2. Shop Lane, Nether Heage, Belper
Located in a quiet position on the edge of Nether Heage village, this characterful two-bedroom stone cottage has spectacular countryside views. Carefully renovated by its current owners, the cottage has a modern kitchen and bathroom and a log burner. There is a private garden with outbuildings. This property, which has parking space, is on the market for £200,000 with Hall and Benson, Belper, tel. 01773 420354. Photo: Zoopla
3. West Bank, Ambergate
A charming three-bedroom stone cottage boasts a wealth of character features, countryside views and off-road parking. The property has been fully renovated by its current owners and has a log burning stove, a fitted kitchen and a re-fitted shower room. There are gardens front and back. This cottage is on the market for £260,000 with Burchell-Edwards - Belper, tel. 01773 420170. Photo: Zoopla
4. Church Lane, Holbrook
A spacious and charming character cottage offers a generous lounge with a stone fireplace and log burner, a bespoke kitchen with fitted appliances, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The property has two cellars which are accessed from the outside and a shared courtyard at the back of the cottage. There is a small planting area near the porch at the front of the house. The cottage is on the market for £240,000 with Hall & Benson - Belper, tel. 01773 549245. Photo: Zoopla
