1 . Forget Me Not Cottage, Chevin Road, Milford, Belper

This attractive Grade II listed, three storey cottage in the heart of Milford's conservation area offers easy access to countryside and riverside walks. The property has an eye-catching living dining room with a beamed ceiling and a stone fireplace housing a log burner. A fitted kitchen gives access to the compact courtyard garden at the rear of the cottage. The two bedrooms are on the first and second floors. Forget Me Not Cottage is on sale for £179,950 with Curran Birds & Co, tel. 01332 289024. Photo: Zoopla