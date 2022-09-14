Advice for Derbyshire rail travellers heading to London to pay their respects to the Queen

Customers are asked to plan ahead, prepare to queue and leave extra time to travel.

East Midlands Railway is running a full timetable throughout the national period of mourning with extra staff on hand at key stations.

EMR is working together with Network Rail, Transport for London and other passenger train operators to introduce plans which have been prepared for some time.

Chesterfield train station. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the demand for public transport is expected to be exceptional and it is important for those travelling to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey.

Central London, in particular, is expected to be extremely busy from Wednesday through to the end of the funeral on Monday.

Anyone who will be in Central London during this time is strongly advised to plan their journey from St Pancras to their destination and keep an eye on real-time information to avoid unexpected delays and changes, such as short-notice temporary Tube station closures. Road closures will also be in place throughout this time and visitors may wish to walk to their final destinations, if practical and possible.

Engineering work between Luton and London which was scheduled to take place this weekend has been cancelled.

Information on services operating on the day of the Royal Funeral will be provided later this week and added to online journey planners.

More information, including advice on ticketing, is available on the EMR website: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/the-queen

Will Rogers, Managing Director, East Midlands Railway, said: "We are working with our colleagues across the railway and wider public transport to help people pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen over the coming days.

"This is a historic occasion and we expect an unprecedented level of demand for public transport to and from London - as well as within Central London itself.

"We are doing everything we can to help. We are running our full timetable throughout this period and providing plenty of additional staff at stations to provide advice and help where it is needed.