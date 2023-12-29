Two adorable Belgian Malinois cross Husky puppies are among the rescue dogs who will spend New Year being cared for by animal welfare workers at Chesterfield RSPCA.
The handsome male pups, named Blitzen and Comet, are just nine weeks old.
A young female cocker spaniel and a male Irish doodle are among the latest arrivals at the charity’s shelter on Spital Lane.
If you would like to see any of the animals that are looking for forever homes, the Chesterfield base is open to the public from 12 noon to 3pm, apart from New Year’s Day.
1. Rescue dogs
Blitzen and Comet are among the adorable puppies looking for forever homes at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Autumn
Autumn is an Irish setter cross miniature poodle, colloquially known as an Irish mini doodle, and is one year and four months old. The pretty pooch is good-natured, gentle and sweet. She is shy around new people and is quiet but full of love. Autumn is not confident about walking on a lead so will need some training. An adult-only household where she would preferably be the only dog would be Autumn's ideal forever home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Blue
Blue is a male Irish doodle who is one year and 10 months old. Photo: Submitted
4. Patch
Patch is a male Jack Russell cross who is 10 years old. He loves lots of fuss and attention, is quiet but full of love and gets on well with other dogs. Patch could live with children aged 11-15 years and possibly in a house where there is another dog and/or a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA