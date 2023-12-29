2 . Autumn

Autumn is an Irish setter cross miniature poodle, colloquially known as an Irish mini doodle, and is one year and four months old. The pretty pooch is good-natured, gentle and sweet. She is shy around new people and is quiet but full of love. Autumn is not confident about walking on a lead so will need some training. An adult-only household where she would preferably be the only dog would be Autumn's ideal forever home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA