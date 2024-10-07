Adorable Derbyshire fox and badger snapped enjoying midnight feast together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fox and badger have been caputured striking up an unlikely friendship as they tuck into a midnight feast together in Derbyshire.

The two animals were pictured nose-to-nose as they enjoyed food scraps left out in Matlock.

Photographer Leigh Pugh, 54, captured the remarkable image after setting up cameras with remote triggers in his back garden. He was stunned when he saw the picture of the two animals eating together with their noses just inches away from each other.

Leigh said: “I knew foxes and badgers were coming into the garden so I set up tripod cameras with movement triggers.

“I captured several images of them in the garden but I’ve never seen anything like the picture of them eating so close to each other. I have to say I was really chuffed with the pictures, I never thought I’d ever capture them.”

Leigh, who has a passion for bird photography, rigged up the cameras after being "mesmerised" when two fox cubs entered his garden three years ago.

He added: “Since that time I’ve been setting the cameras up and hoping for the best so capture the animals in the garden while I’m asleep.

“Fox cubs have regularly come back to the house since I first saw them. I’ve decided to name them as they are quite recognisable. The one without a scratch on his nose is called Echo and the one with the scratch is called Mischief which sums him up pretty well. I am so stoked with the pictures."