Adorable Chesterfield kittens left out in the cold with no shelter are looking for a warm home to snuggle up in
They were nervous of strangers, underweight and in poor health – suffering from mild respiratory infections/parasite infestations – when they were brought to Happy Tails Rehoming at Old Whittington, Chesterfield.
Jenny Mark, lead volunteer, said: “After six weeks of loving care and attention, they are now the most adorable, outgoing, fit and healthy boys, fully vaccinated, wormed and fleaed and ready to find their forever homes.
“Now 12 weeks old, these boys have the most amazing personalities, cheeky, very playful and enthusiastic about everything, but they also love to curl up for snuggles.
"They would love to stay together as they are best playmates, but would also be happy to find new homes individually and would settle with other pets and children in the home too.”
Anyone interested in offering a forever home to the kittens can complete the adoption form at www.happytailsrehoming.co.uk